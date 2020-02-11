Letter to the editor:
I have read over the last several weeks about the EMT services in our counties asking for more funds to be able to continue to service us. Somehow, this should not be a battle. When any of us get in a position to need an ambulance, we expect them to be at our home in a few minutes. How can we expect that if we are unwilling to fund the service?
The next problem is pay scale. These are trained medical personnel. Again we trust them to care for our needs at a critical time. How can we expect to keep quality personnel if we only pay a low wage to them? Like the articles state, “Family Express pays more than that.” I have needed an ambulance (in Illinois) and had they not been “on it” and trained, I would no longer be here. We need to remember there are potentially lives on the line for each call that comes in.
The article goes on to state that only 30% of fees are collected. Why is there not a better collection system in place?
In this country, we pay “adult” men/women millions of dollars a year to play a game, spend billions of dollars on election campaigns – but we can’t find funds to adequately pay life-saving personnel a decent wage to potentially save lives.
Darlene Bassett
DeMotte