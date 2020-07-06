Is there anyone else out there that is angry and upset that our country is allowing the "protestors" to erase our history by destroying public property? When are we going to wake up and stop them from tearing down the statues of historical figures?
Isn't this vandalism of public property? When I was growing up, you would get in trouble for that - and sometimes arrested. What happened to the laws? I guess it depends on who is doing the damage as to whether they get arrested? These "peaceful protestors" don't even know who the people (statues) are or what they did in history. There is a much bigger picture we need to look at: The goal is to change America. Have we heard "change" before? How did that work for us?
This really has nothing to do with George Floyd or Rayard Brooks. The goal is to erase our history of freedom and take control of us. If you think they can't do that, look around, they already have taken control. We can't say what we think, can't go where we want (been locked in the last 3 months?) and the hands of our law enforcement agencies have been tied. Where will this end?
Few senators or representatives have come forward to back American values. Why is that? Afraid? Worried that the liberials [sic] won't vote for them? They should all be voted out next election unless they start to stand up for our American values.
It's time for the silent majority to take a stand against this insanity by taking back our country. Let the law enforcement do what they do best.
Darlene Bassett
DeMotte