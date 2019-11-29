Letter to the editor:
During this time of Thanksgiving, I would like to give thanks to the great family of First Responders that protect us every day. This family includes all the dispatchers and behind the scenes personnel and their respective families.
Since Veterans Day was just a short time ago, this is another group that deserves many thanks. Upon returning to civilian life after discharge during the Vietnam conflict, many members found draft dodgers, college unrest, protests over the war and basic resentment toward military.
Many of those same feelings are responsible for American Legion Veteran’s Day speaker, Judge Potter’s speech about support of our military being “one mile wide and one inch deep.”
Speaking of Veteran’s Day celebration, KV Intermediate School Principal John Shank read a piece from his personal papers. I can’t give credit to the author, but I will give credit to Mr. Shank, and agree with this completely.
“It is the veteran, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press!
“It is the veteran, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech!
“It is the veteran, not the campus organizer, who has given us the freedom to assemble!
“It is the veteran, not the lawyer, who has given us the right to a fair trial!
“It is the veteran, not the politician, who has given us the right to vote!
“It is the veteran, not the preacher, who has given us the freedom of religion!
“It is the veteran who salutes the flag.
“It is the veteran who serves under the flag.
“We are very proud of our young men and women who served then and now to ensures us these freedoms!
“We salute you! God bless you always!”
Thank you again, Mr. Shank!
And thanks to your students and staff who stood and gave us a continuous ovation as we veterans entered the gymnasium for your presentation!
Bill Krueger
DeMotte