Update for land owners, businesses, voters, taxpayers and others affected by the recent NORWEJ "Special Assessment Of $120/Year" in Demotte And Keener Township
As some of you are aware, I have a minor disagreement with the NORWEJ "Special Assessment" that has been added to my, and 2,015 other, owners of land within 800' of a NORWEJ fire hydrant, and around DeMotte, vacant property, farms fields and many other parcels that do not receive any insurance benefit from those hydrants.
Keep in mind, 2,015 times $120 per year comes to $241,800 added to NORWEJ's coffer each year. This includes any water charges that you already pay for water if you use the NORWEJ water system and are billed through the town.
As pointed out in our newspaper, anyone with questions was directed to contact Mrs. Tokarz at the DeMotte Town Hall.
Obviously I had a few questions concerning how this came about, and have made questions and comments to the Town and NORWEJ through email, phone contacts and virtual attendance at their meetings.
Included were "public information" questions on HOW and by WHO this ordinance was added to my Jasper County and Keener Twp. tax roles that were paid this spring. Please note, that I have lived at my Keener Township resident (not in DeMotte limits) almost 50 years. I consider this "Taxation Without Representation."
These two questions have not been answered. I am presently getting some assistance through other means via officials at the Jasper County Courthouse and the Jasper County Commissioners and Jasper County Council.
I have recently received an email from Mrs. Waddle, the DeMotte Town Attorney. She has directed ALL town employees, and members of the NORWEJ to not answer any questions I have about this NORWEJ / DeMotte ordinance. All questions are considered "public information" and she will reply when time is available.
I also had been previously been added to the agendas of the NORWEJ and DeMotte town meetings this past week. Mrs. Waddle took me off the agenda.
I attended the meetings. Being able to hear what was said terrible, as it appeared that the sound came through Mrs. Tokarz's computer. An easy fix would have been that each member could be logged in through individual computers. As those of Mr. Knip and Mrs. Waddle had and there (sic) comments were very clear.
Anyway, I have many more questions to ask. If anyone else needs further information on this ordinace or have additional questions or comments, please contact me through email, upsetwithnorway@gmail.com.
Thank you,
Bill Krueger, Keener Twp.