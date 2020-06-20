Our nation is badly in need of racial reconciliation and healing, and that it begins by listening and working to understand the concerns of our neighbors.
Before we can even begin having that conversation though, we must stop the riots. Our constitution guarantees the right to assemble and protest but does not condone anarchy, violence and lawlessness.
Peaceful protesters and those practicing nonviolent civil disobedience will be the agents of change to work towards making our American society better, not the menaces terrorizing our cities.
The rioters share much in common with the bad cops they claim to despise. They both have a blatant disregard for life and property, and they must be taken down from their moral high horses and cease and desist their illegal activities before we can address the much-justified concerns of Americans of goodwill.
Nothing can bring back Floyd’s life or ease the pain of his loved ones and millions deeply affected by his death. But with the arrest of Derek Chauvin and the other officers at the scene send a signal that police brutality is being taken seriously and addressed in a productive way.
It’s just one step though, and we need to keep going. We’re only going to make progress in our journey towards ensuring civil rights for all by achieving long-term, consistent patterns of equal justice and opportunity.
The reason many black people are suspicious of the police is that historically, black lives have not always seemed to matter. Going back 400 years to America’s slave days to the dehumanizing segregation of Jim Crow that defined the lives of black people even in the 20th century. Fairness and justice were all but absent, and the distrust that exists between blacks and “the system” in America will still take a while to overcome.
Change is obviously needed when it comes to police brutality and race relations. The recent rallying cries to “defund the police” are totally absurd and would produce terribly dangerous consequences.
We need police to continue to fulfill their vital function of protecting the innocent and holding lawbreakers accountable. They risk their lives every day to serve and protect their fellow citizens. The overwhelming majority of them are outstanding public servants who perform their difficult duties for the right reasons.
As Americans of all races and backgrounds, let’s work together to make our police forces better. Let’s continue our quest for equal rights and equal justice for all.
And let’s continue our journey toward racial reconciliation and improved race relations.