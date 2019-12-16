INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association (ISTA) is calling on the state legislature to take action this session on prioritizing public schools and restoring respect for educators. The state’s largest teachers’ union is pressing for lawmakers to provide a pay increase to teachers’ base salaries. “While we await the governor’s teacher compensation commission report, the legislature must act on teacher pay this session,” said ISTA President Keith Gambill. “Indiana’s teacher pay gap with neighboring states will only get bigger if we do nothing this session. Lawmakers should invest $75 million as a down payment to provide an increase to teachers’ base salaries.” In addition to holding schools and teachers harmless from ILEARN scores and repealing new teacher licensure requirements, ISTA is asking the legislature to:
• Address school complexity funding to help our most challenged kids.
• Provide more counselors for our students.
• Reduce the reliance on high-stakes test scores.
• Restore teacher voice in speaking up for students’ learning conditions.
• Require greater transparency for all schools that receive state funding.
ISTA’s full legislative agenda can be found on its website.
“Educators expect legislators to demonstrate real change this session in state education policy and make our public schools the top priority,” said Gambill. “Our students and educators cannot wait for action.”