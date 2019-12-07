Dear Editor,
Indiana’s economic prospects have been on the rise throughout much of this century. Leading the way the last three years – by listening, gathering the facts and then taking decisive action – has been Gov. Eric Holcomb.
That is why the Indiana Chamber of Commerce has taken the rare step of a statewide endorsement, supporting Holcomb in his re-election bid. The competition, in the form of other states, is not standing still. The best way for Indiana to continue its momentum and move forward is with Holcomb’s leadership.
The accomplishments have been many – including dealing with the opioid epidemic to enacting bias crimes legislation and long-term infrastructure funding. The challenges, topped by education and workforce training to meet the needs of our workers and our businesses, are clearly part of the governor’s agenda and focus. Positive steps have been taken, with admittedly more work yet to do.
Leadership – at companies, in communities and at the very top of state government – is more important than ever. As we prepare to enter a new decade and continue to make progress toward the Indiana Chamber’s Indiana Vision 2025 goals, we are confident that the best road forward is with Gov. Holcomb at the helm.