In our household, we celebrate Easter as it is intended: Jesus Christ defeating death, sacrificially paving our way to Heaven. While I routinely try to teach our children this, and ask them repeatedly what the meaning of Easter is, their focus is on Easter eggs. I can't blame them; I love chocolate, too. But if they give me one more blank stare when I ask them about the meaning of Easter, after I just told them two seconds ago about the awesome power of Jesus' blood, I'm going to start filling their eggs with chocolate covered grasshoppers. I've heard they are a special kind of delicacy.
On Good Friday, I spent just over one hour filling numerous Easter eggs with three different types of candy. I over indulged in the amount of eggs this year to make up for the harrowing change of events. You see, every year we hop from event to event. We do not do this to get candy. Frankly, some of that candy is just not worth it. (The Chinese tootsies cling to your teeth like melted marshmallow on a fire poker). We take the kids to these free events because it's something fun for them to do. And as parents, we get to snap our photos of the kids finding that one special egg that contained something we didn't think to do: like a free kid's cone from Dairy Queen. Life as we know it has been cancelled, so I added an additional mountain of eggs to make the hunt last longer.
At the midnight hour, or five o'clock when it's time to bring the eggs home, I decided to up the ante that much further by adding an additional 30 eggs filled with $1 bills. (The money was going to come back to me anyway). After I drove to my husband's shop to pick him up from work, I switched seats and began to fervently stuff the last batch of eggs. My unsuspecting husband opened the truck door to a rainbow of colored eggs on his seat. His cocked eyebrows said I must have looked like a nut while I happily chewed on a mini Cadbury egg, covered in $1 bills.
On Easter Sunday the hunt began with two really excited minions. The kids zoomed around the yard, their excitement reaching decibels mere humans couldn't comprehend. My son, blessed be, found a golden egg and stopped hunting altogether. (Oh no! That egg did not contain a free ice cream cone!) We egged him on (Ha!) to keep hunting. Finally, all of the eggs found, the kids dumped them on the table and ...walked away. "Hey! Don't you want to see what's inside?" My wise six year old son said "It's candy; end of story, mom." Maybe grasshoppers won't work next year.
"What about that golden egg?" That piqued his interest. He dug through until he found it, opened it up and discovered, for a jaw dropping and fist pump awe, a dollar bill! From there we cajoled the kids to open the rest of the eggs.
My son went through the entire bag, shaking each egg. If it didn't rattle, he opened it. After collecting all of the money he thought he could find, he sat back, watching his sister open the other eggs while the adults watched Flip or Flop on TV. Abruptly, I noticed that both kids had disappeared, with many unopened eggs in the middle of the room. I found them outside, enjoying the weather, climbing a tree, leaving their Easter baskets, and my efforts, feeling just as neglected as the town parks.
Resigned, my dear husband and I then spent the next 10 minutes opening the eggs I spent an hour stuffing. That chocolate is mine now. I'm going to have to "up the ante" next year to be in my favor. My in-laws like to hide the mini chocolate eggs around the house. That alone would save me the hour of stuffing the bright colored eggs. As it turns out, I am the grasshopper!
This has taught me something though: I might be trying too hard as a parent. My minions clearly do not need, nor want, candy. They like the event, not the prize. As I watched my dad wrestle with the kids on the floor, their squeals of laughter filling the living room, I'm reminded that despite everything we are all missing out on, we don't need to miss the opportunity to love one another. Doesn't that just beat all?
"It's about the journey, not the destination." I'll do well to remember that. For now, it's back to basics: with a pow drive and headlock before supper.