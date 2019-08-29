Every year eager duck hunters await the first cold fronts of late summer to start pushing ducks from their nesting areas to their wintering grounds. The first trickle of migrants are already underway. Blue-wing teal, one of North America’s smallest waterfowl will often show up in our area in late August. More come in September and most years, the blue-wing migration is over in early October.
There are more ducks to come after the teal push through - more than 38 million according to the latest stats compiled by duck counters working for the U.S. and Canadian Wildlife Services. That’s a few less than last year but still a few more than what is considered normal - what the biologists call the “long-term average.”
Of course not all of those 38 million ducks will migrate through Illinois and Indiana. This is a continent-wide count, which includes sea ducks nesting in Canada’s Maritime Provinces and that migrate down the eastern seaboard of North America. It includes cinnamon teal, only found in the far western part of the USA. It includes the most widespread species of ducks like mallards and ducks like the mottled duck, which is seldom found far from the Gulf of Mexico.
I’ve been a duck hunter for over fifty years and have lived through massive fluctuations in the continental duck populations. Drought years in the major nesting grounds influences how many nests are made and how many ducklings produced. Relatively abundant moisture in the nesting areas in recent years have produced more ducks and other water birds.
Through it all, seasoned hunters know it’s possible to have a great hunting season in our area, even in years with a relatively small flight of ducks. They also know it’s possible to have a disappointing season in years predicted to have outstanding numbers of ducks available.
In our area, it’s not so much how many ducks are available to migrate through local lakes, marshes and rivers, it’s the timing of the migration, how many ducks stop in our zone instead of just passing overhead and how long the ducks that do pause their journey linger. That’s impossible to predict since those details are weather-dependent. Other than the prognosticators at the Farmer’s Almanac and, perhaps, wooly worms, no one knows right now how this autumn’s weather patterns are going to play out.
The flight forecast is slightly better prediction than wooly worms and at least offers a glimmer of hope to avid duck hunters for this season to play out in their favor. The in-depth predictions across the continent are available at: www.fws.gov/migratorybirds. Look for “Waterfowl Status Report” on that page.
The following are some of the highlights:
*The total number of ducks making the flight south this fall is pegged at 38.9 million. That’s a six percent drop from last year.
*Despite the overall decrease, four of the most important species in this are are actually up from last year. Mallards are up two percent, Green-winged teal are up four percent, widgeon are up slightly and gadwalls popped up another 13 percent.
*Gadwalls are really on a roll. I remember the first gadwall I bagged here in Indiana was considered to be a rarity in our area. Now, gadwalls are frequent visitors to the region and most full-season hunters bag a few each season. Compared to the long-term average, gadwalls are up an amazing 61 percent.
*Blue-wing teal numbers dropped six percent, but their numbers are still six per cent above the long-term average. The success or failure of the special September teal season in our area is far more determined by the weather - or lack of weather - during the nine day season. A great season can be in store if two or three weak cold fronts push through just before and during the season. A poor season is in store for teal hunters if stable weather prevails during the short open season.
Wood ducks are a staple for Indiana and Illinois hunters and that harvest depends much more on local production than migrants. The wet spring and summer bodes well for those, like me, who regard our local woodies as one of the best flavored waterfowl available.