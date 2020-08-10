If you watch much news it’s apparent the Senate doesn’t like what the House of Representatives does and the feeling is mutual. Accordingly, neither house of congress seems to endorse much of what the executive branch of government is trying to do and neither branch gives many accolades to the judicial branch. Our founders set it up this way to prevent government overreach. Still, I don’t think the founders envisioned the apparent amount of polarity being displayed, these days.
Luckily, it’s not quite so bad as it seems on every issue. Passage of the Great American Outdoors Act shows the various entities and the people within can come together on at least one issue — conservation of fish and wildlife, outdoor recreation and the waters and lands on which all can thrive.
Pushing this bill through congress and onto President Trump’s desk where he signed it has been a long road with lots of effort on many fronts. As in most big legislative bills which work through the congress, there are many, many pages of details and fine print, but the Act emerged with two major provisions celebrated by every sector of the outdoor recreation community.
NATIONAL PARKS
Our nation’s parks, from the oldest, Yellowstone, to the newest, the Indiana Dunes National Park, are natural treasures visited by millions of people from around the world every year. Sadly, over time, what people have come to notice besides the grandeur each park offers, are amenities to help people enjoy getting there and being there are missing at times, or old and worn out, much of the time.
Maintenance and needed repairs at National Parks across the country have been backlogged for so long many facilities in some parks have been forced to close for health or safety reasons. The Act establishes a National Park and Public Lands Legacy Restoration Fund that will provide up to $9 billion over the next five years to fix deferred maintenance at national parks, wildlife refuges, forests, and other federal lands. Six and a half billion of these dollars are earmarked specifically to the 419 national park units.
The number of visitors to the national parks system has increased by 50 percent since 1980, but the parks’ budget has remained effectively flat. This imbalance has led to a $12 billion backlog of maintenance to repair roads, trails, campgrounds, monuments, fire safety, utilities, and visitor infrastructure. The National Park Service will now have guaranteed funds to address their most serious needs, as will the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for upgrades at federal refuges, the U.S. Forest Service will get needed funds as will other agencies in charge of public lands.
LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND
More than 50 years ago the LWCF was created. It directed the royalties paid to the treasury from offshore oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and other areas to fund directly or provide matching grants to state and local governments to acquire land and water areas to become wildlife areas, parks, outdoor recreation areas and to protect scenic and natural treasures.
However, two problems have always existed. Initially, it was created to expire after 25 years. In 1990 it was extended for an additional 25 years; but since then, it’s only been extended a year at a time.
The other problem is though the fund generates over $2.5 million dollars per day, the congress has seldom appropriated all the funds. Instead, the money was siphoned off in substantial amounts to squander for other purposes. Only twice in history has all of the money been used as originally intended.
The Great American Outdoors Act permanently extends the LWCF and requires the $900 million from the offshore royalties to be used for the intended purposes each year. No wonder every major conservation group from Ducks Unlimited, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to American Sportfishing Association and other fishing groups have given this effort a thumbs up.
Too bad politics is so divisive when it comes to other issues.