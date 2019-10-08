Dear Sir:
I really enjoyed and certainly agree with your column on Oct. 3, regarding keeping the newspaper in use. I do use a computer, but still only want to read the paper: books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I want the item in my hand so I can read it wherever I am – not be tied to my screen.
Also, on another note, several weeks ago, I read that Indiana no longer requires drivers from another state to take a drivers test before obtaining a license. I think this is wrong. We moved here 2 years ago and it was beneficial for us both to study the rules and take a test to be aware of different rules in a new state. There are enough distracted drivers on the road that are causing accidents. The more knowledge in driving the better. Also, being 72, I don’t remember the last time I took a driving test. I hope the License Bureau looks at this decision again.
Sincerely,
Darlene Bassett
DeMotte