To the community:
The Good Neighbor Food Pantry located in DeMotte wants to thank everyone for their food donation support and monetary donations over the last year. We truly have a generous community who volunteer, donate and aide the pantry in many ways. We served over 2,600 people for 2019, which was an increase from the previous year. There were 165 different families made use of the pantry. We continue to accept food and monetary donations to help others. We also want to give a big thank you to the newspaper for publishing our information every week. Please see the ad for our location, hours, requirements and phone number.