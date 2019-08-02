Dear Editor:
Did you know that Girl Scouts across the country have earned more than three million badges this year?
Girl Scouts, working with top organizations in fields that interest today’s girls, has added 42 new badges exclusively for girls. Since research shows that giving girls choices is important for developing their sense of self, finding their own voice, and establishing gender equality, the new badges allow girls to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world.
For the first time, girls can now choose from 12 Outdoor High Adventure badges, funded by The North Face, featuring two distinct activity options. These badges give girls the confidence to support one another, take healthy risks, and spend dedicated time in nature.
Eighteen new Coding for Good badges, funded by AT&T and Dell Technologies, encourage girls to design digital games to educate people about a particular issue and develop apps to promote healthy habits. And nine new Cybersecurity badges, funded by Palo Alto Networks, offer girls the chance to explore real-world hacking scenarios, decrypting and encrypting messages, and learn about the inner workings of computer technology.
At Girl Scouts, girls discover who they are, what they are passionate about, and what they want to achieve—both today and in the future. Visit girlscoutsindiana.org to learn more about our cutting-edge programming for girls.
Sincerely,
Danielle Shockey, CEO
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana