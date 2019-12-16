Last summer I was on a fishing trip in Ontario in an area with very strict catch and possession limits on fish. Catch limits are the number of fish a person can legally catch and keep in a day. Possession limits are the number of fish a person is allowed to have in their cooler or freezer waiting to be turned into sushi, fish tacos or fried up golden brown and delicious.
Where I was fishing in Ontario, the limit for walleyes was two fish per day and the possession limit was also two walleyes total. So staying on the right side of the law required a bit of planning as well as a measure of self-discipline.
First, let me tell you the fishing was extraordinary. Catching walleye was no challenge. If I’d have wanted to catch a hundred per day, it would have been an easy mark to achieve. The problem was keeping track of the fish, determining what we could freeze, what we cooked, when we cooked them and how many we needed for the next meal.
With the daily and possession limit both being two, we couldn’t keep two fish the first afternoon, put them in the freezer and have our two “take-home” fish ready to travel. We could have done that, but then bringing another fish into the boat to eat at shore lunch or to put on the grill back at camp would put us over our possession limit - at least until after lunch or dinner.
We ate fish at nearly every meal. Lunches were simple since they involved just the two or three guys who were fishing together that morning (there were eight of us total). Each person would just keep a fish for lunch and release the other fish caught that morning, knowing it would be easily to catch a second legal-sized keeper in the afternoon to keep for dinner.
However, catching a hundred walleyes a day for a week can get boring, so some of the group spent time fishing for pike or even lake trout. The morning walleye fishers would keep fish so the pike-fishermen could have also have walleye for lunch.
Of course, legally, if I caught and kept two walleyes in the morning, even if everyone pigged out on walleye at lunch, it was catch and release only for me in the afternoon.
The only easy solution we came up with that week was we agreed to prepare every kept fish on hand for dinner - so at least in the morning everyone was starting anew. But sometimes there were leftovers.
It was legal for us to have leftovers in the refrigerator over night, however, these were fish in our possession (even if we had no idea who owned them), so if someone came in with two walleyes the next day, he might have been over the possession limit. The solution was to eat every leftover fish for breakfast and I must say, reheated walleye and eggs on a crisp Canadian morning is very satisfying.
This all popped to mind when I got a note from Joe Henry, Lake of the Woods tourism promoter, regarding the rules about cooking freshly caught fish while ice fishing. The rules become doubly important there since many resorts at LOW now offer “sleeper” fish houses.
Anglers rent these mini-cabins positioned out on the ice for a weekend or longer and stay in them overnight. The houses are equipped with bunks, heaters and stoves.
Some of the problems are the same, though the walleye limit is four daily (as is the possession limit) on Lake of the Woods, which both helps and complicates things. The kicker in Minnesota is fish can’t be cleaned on the lake or in a fish shanty, unless they are destined to be cooked immediately. Any “take home” fish have to be cleaned on shore or at the resort.
There are few meals any better than fresh fish going from the cleaning table to the oven, grill or hot oil. Or even into lime juice and spices to make into ceviche as we did in Ontario. But cooking and consuming the fish doesn’t change the other rules which apply. Make sure you understand them all.