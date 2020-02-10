WHEATFIELD — Snow days bring e-learning days, which is a blessing from some students, but a curse for others.
E-Learning is an example of blended learning, which is where students learn through both electronic media as well as face-to-face teaching. Blended learning was first developed in the 1960’s, although it did not start to become what it is today until the 1990’s.
The blended learning in 1963 started with the Vocational Education Act, which was an Act that provided grants to states to maintain, improve, and develop-technical education programs. Such technical education programs that can be found in Kankakee Valley High School are: Radio & Television, Welding, Nursing and Culinary.
These grants provided by the Vocational Education Act gave money for technology in the school system, although at this time the computers made didn’t necessarily fit the mold for the classroom.
Two years later, in 1965, the Elementary and Secondary Education Act brought in even more money for technology in the school system. These acts gave power to technology, and it slowly started to integrate itself into the school system...now we’re here! Sixty years later, technology is now being used in the smartest way possible. Or is it?
At first glance, e-learning seems like the smartest decision possible. First, it eliminates the need to extend the school year. Rather than plainly just having school cancelled, students get the opportunity to continue their education while not even being within the walls of the school. It allows teachers to not fall back in their lessons, along with more continuous learning for the students.
But when you take a double take, how effective really is E-Learning? There are many different types of learners within a high school...visual, auditory, and kinesthetic. E-Learning could be considered both beneficial and non beneficial depending on the type of learning style of the student. Going along with styles, the learning style of the teacher is also something to keep in mind. Each teacher usually has a certain way that they teach class, and inserting the Internet into their lesson could put their plans askew.
Either way, the students, parents, and teachers can look at E-Learning subjectively, due to their very different perspectives.