Recent news reports indicate that a federal audit found that Indiana taxpayers have paid out $1M+ during 2016 & 2017; in the form of payments made to Medicare beneficiaries that were DEAD. This occurred "even when Indiana Medicaid properly recorded dates of death." Director Allison Taylor replied that her agency agreed with the audit that spanned the final year of Gov. Pence and 1st year of Gov. Holcomb's tenure.
My question to our Indiana Senators and Representatives is, as our overseers of our Government, why wasn't this noticed?
Maybe it is time to drain the swamp in Indianapolis!
Bill Krueger
DeMotte