I have always known that I did not want to be a teacher. In grade school we all are asked, "What do you want to be when you grow up?" My answer flopped between a veterinarian or a farmer. In high school I learned about psychology and for the time being I was fascinated with how our brains work, how our personalities are formed, and what makes us who we are. However, this fascination was short lived. When I transitioned to college I began to pursue my deep love for animals. It is well with my soul that God put me on a different path altogether. Do you know the one thing I always knew I did not want to be? A teacher.
There is a reverse magnetic pull (or push) about this career for me. My friends and family who are teachers have shared countless horror stories about children misbehaving in class, with the worst offenses coming from the school corporations and parents themselves. Imagine my surprise, or terror, when I learned that over the next several weeks my children's education would fall upon my shoulders. Now, allow me to clarify that I am perfectly capable of teaching my children faith, manners, chores, and all of the other responsibilities that equate to being kind, responsible adults. However, I am not capable of teaching art, social studies, math, science or language arts. R.E.M.'s song "It's the end of the world as we know it" played through my mind on repeat, with a scratch catching on the record.
With my work schedule, their studies would not be completed until the evening hours. Two children, one laptop, and two or three hours home before bedtime was not a recipe for success. I set everything up before going to work Tuesday morning at my parents' house. My father called me at work a short time later asking for directions on how to get something to work on the computer. It was the blind leading the blind. I ended up telling him to get as far as he could, and I would help my daughter finish it at home. That night we completed her assignment, but only made it halfway through my son's.
Wednesday night, with fits and starts, squabbling and whining, we completed both of the children's assignments. The bad news: we were all up until 10 o'clock. That is simply not acceptable because my two lovely bear cubs turn into grizzlies the entire next day. Rocky Balboa had an easier fight against Apollo Creed than I do with two tired kids.
So on Thursday, we went back to trying to do it at grandma's house. Both of my children are capable of doing this on their own. This time, I was firmer, yet cheerful, in my instruction of "get it done or there will be no games tonight!" My tone of voice would have made Mary Poppins proud.
Thankfully God blessed me with a boy whose heart is kinder than most. He excitedly helped his little sister do her work under the supervision of my mother. (She made sure he didn't answer for her.) I spent my lunch hour driving home, checking over her work and then setting up my son's work. The moaning and whining ensued, but his addiction to Zelda won out. Thursday night we checked his work, elated to find that everything was completed. "Yo Adrian! They did it!"
The next most important question is: Did they learn anything? I honestly do not know. My fear is that they "just got it done." So this weekend we upped our game to include a baking class. We learned about science through baking and art through decorating. They also got a surprise lesson in "thinking outside the box" because our tub of white icing, that can be dyed to the color you want, was actually red. The disappointment was palatable, but with some quick thinking and a cup of marshmallows and chocolate chips, we made it work. I did have to have them explain their designs to me. I love them dearly, but they will not be participants on The Next Great Baker Junior.
The school administrators, staff and teachers are doing a fantastic job "winging it" to ensure that our kids stay on task. It's up to us to see that it sinks in. We all need to think outside the box on this. And probably most importantly, be patient with each other! Share ideas, be creative, and think outside the box. Some of us (me) will enjoy torturing our kids. For example, this weekend we will be starting a garden so we can stock up on food that my kids hate to eat. It's going to be great!
To the entire staff, teachers and administrators of our local school organizations, you all are doing a fantastic job!