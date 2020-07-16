JULY 16, 3:30 p.m. CT
At approximately 1:30 p.m. CT today, a fire was reported inside NIPSCO's R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, Indiana. A portion of the facility was evacuated and smoke has been visible in the vicinity.
NIPSCO is working closely with the local fire department and first responders to secure the safety of employees and everyone responding to this event. At this time, no injuries have been reported and we are working to ensure the safety of the area. NIPSCO does not anticipate any interruption in service to customers.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and an investigation will take place.
