The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate Katee Perez, 16 years old from Brook. She was last seen on March 12. No foul play is suspected. Anyone with information as to her location and/or welfare should call NCSO at 219-474-5661 or 1-800-THE-LOST.
Newton County Sheriff looking for missing teen
