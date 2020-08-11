RENSSELAER — U.S. Senator Todd Young was a guest of Culp Family Farms in Rensselaer during a question and answer session last Friday morning.
Young, the senior Senator from Indiana, discussed agricultural issues with a handful of farmers in one of the farms' barns. Young has served as an Indiana senator since 2017 after serving in the ninth congressional district from 2011-17.
Young serves on several Senate committees, including Foreign Relations; Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Commerce, Science and Transportation; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.