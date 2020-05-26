WHEATFIELD — Despite the on-going Pandemic, the Wheatfield American Legion and Auxiliary members, several Boy Scouts and numerous onlookers joined at the Wheatfield Cemetery for their annual observance of Memorial Day. As the crowd gathered, some in masks and all abiding by social distancing guidelines, Jasper County Coroner Diana Boersma played patriotic songs over the public address system.
Led by the flag-bearing Honor Guard, members of the Legion marched up the hill to the Veterans Memorial area of the cemetery, followed by the scouts and several Wheatfield Fire trucks and personnel. Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce President Andy Boersma welcomed all and then turned over the microphone to Pastor Ken Patrick of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield.
Pastor Patrick, using the tombstone of James and Elizabeth Davis as a pulpit, spoke of the sacrifices made by the servicemen and women who have lost their lives in service of the United States and how the sacrifices we have all made lately pale in comparison. He led those gathered in prayer, asking for all to remember both those that have died and their families.
Wheatfield Legion Auxiliary members Jane Arend and Lynn Creekmur then placed two small, red, white and blue wreaths at the base of the flagpole before the Legion members bearing rifles fired a 21 gun salute with three volleys of seven shots.
The song "Taps" was performed by Tom Kearney on bugle to close the ceremony. The Honor Guard was under the direction of Detail Commander Ron Patrick.