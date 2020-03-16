WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield firefighter David Myers learned civic duty at a young age following in the footsteps of his father, uncles and cousins. He also followed a cousin into the education field and he is the Title I director and administrative assistant at Wheatfield Elementary.
Born and raised in Wheatfield, Myers grew up following his father Greg, who was a town council member. “I grew up going to town board meetings,” he said. He would also accompany his father in the town snowplow. As an only child, his extended family became his brothers and sisters.
With his father and uncle on the fire department, it was only natural that he would join as well. When he was 16, Myers was the Wheatfield Fire Department’s first cadet, and he trained over the next two years, and when he turned 18, he was certified and ready to go. He also had a cousin on the department. Myers said he also grew up in the fire department, going with his dad to trainings on Tuesday nights.
“I wouldn’t trade that for the world,” he said. In 2019, he became the president for the business side of the department and with help from the chief and the members, he was able to write and receive a grant for a new tanker truck last year. This year, he said they have four grant applications out and are anxiously waiting to hear if any of the grants will be approved.
Myers is also a youth group leader at Sorrowful Mother Catholic Church in Wheatfield. He started with the youth group when he was a sophomore at college. He attended Purdue Northwest in Wheatfield. After graduation, he took a job as substitute teacher with the KV school system.
While subbing at DeMotte Elementary School one day, he received a message that John Shank, the principal at the intermediate school, wanted to speak with him the next day. He said he was sure he had done something wrong, but he just couldn’t figure out what it was, so he went to see the principal with trepidation.
Shank had called him in on an informal interview for a job. A fifth grade teacher was retiring and they offered the position to him. He was surprised and pleased to get the job. “Everything was God’s timing in that,” he said.
On April 20, 2018, he talked with his father on his way to work as he usually did. That was around 7:11 a.m. At 7:45 a.m., his father passed, and he was shocked by the news. He said his cousin’s wife also worked at the intermediate school, and she was there to help him cope with the loss. He said they all worked through those moments together.
He took some time off to help his mother, who was also not well. When he returned, he went to work at Wheatfield Elementary, and enjoys what he does every day.
In 2012, Myers went to work for a DJ company out of Valpo. The job took him across northern Indiana, and into Michigan and Illinois. He decided he wanted to DJ on his own, and with his parent’s help, he was able to purchase his own equipment. He usually does 10 to 12 weddings a year plus a “handfull of other events,” he said. He donates his time as well for charity benefits. He DJ’d at the Night to Shine in February, and he usually donates his time at the annual DeMotte Easter Egg Hunt, which sadly is cancelled for this year.
He is engaged to Allie Tokarz and the couple is planning a June wedding. He met her during Vacation Bible School, where they both volunteered. He knew her before that but this brought them closer together and the two became friends. For some reason, he said, that fall his feelings for her began to change. They started dating in January 2018, just four months before his father died. “Allie is just perfect for me,” he said. “I know that I am loved. We always laugh.” The couple’s favorite Bible verse is Jeremiah 29:11, “I know the plans I have for you,” announces the Lord. “I want you to enjoy success. I do not plan to harm you. I will give ou hope for the years to come.”
When he prepares for a wedding or event, he said she keeps him calm. He worries about making mistakes, and she knows how to heep his nerves from getting the best of him. He said while Allie works on her homework for nursing school, he works on writing grants for the fire department. “Grant writing is my forte,” he said.
As a youth leader, he said the kids have to log service hours to the community to be confirmed in the church. He enjoys teaching them to be community-minded, just as he was taught to do. “We do that here at Wheatfield Elementary,” he said. They have programs for the children to donate to their community. This year they held a food drive and were able to walk to the church across the street to deliver the food and to learn what the food pantry does. “The cool part of Wheatfield is we help out. We’re here for each other. We help each other. You never know when you’ll need that pick-me-up.”
After the wedding the couple will continue to live in Wheatfield. Allie’s parents live in the area and his mother, and other family members are there too. His future mother-in-law, Heather Tokarz, has worked with Myers as a youth group leader. She said, “David followed in his father and uncle’s footsteps and chose to be a volunteer firefighter. His role as a first responder and also as an educator in the KV school system is indicative of what heroes do to make this community better. David’s energy and passion is astonishing and contagious. You can’t help wanting to join him making this corner of the world brighter. He is not only our hero but a great future son-in-law and someone the future generations can and will continue to look up to.“
We think so too, and that is why David Myers is our choice for Jasper County Hero!