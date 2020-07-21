WHEATFIELD — At Wheatfield Town Council’s monthly meeting July 16, the board received a list of complaints by resident Andy Boersma Sr. and heard from others on different topics. Former board member Janice Moore asked about a zoning issue with a family living in a camper at Grace and High St., which is against town ordinances.
Boersma also mentioned this in his complaint. Councilman Robin Gear said he would look into it to see if they are illegally dumping into the sewer system. The council will also revisit the town’s golf cart ordinance as residents complained there are underage drivers on the town’s roads. Drivers must be 16 with a valid drivers license to operate the golf carts. The council will look at meeting the county’s new golf cart ordinance as well.
Boersma asked about cleaning up Penn St. and junk in an alley as well as vandalism to the bathrooms at Centennial Park. Instead of responding to the 15 items he listed, Council President Richard Hudgens said they would look at each item and bring answers to the August meeting.
The council approved the purchase of a pond from Rex Myers for $6,400 to be used as a retention pond. Drainage issues that have been ongoing for many years will be getting some work done with the council agreeing to rent a small backhoe for $325 for a 24 hour period. Gear will operate the backhoe to clean a ditch along 50 West to help alleviate some of the drainage issues.
Gear said next month, workers from the Jasper County Recovery House will help do some of the clean up in that area. Cleaning out the ditch, Gear said, is a start to the project.
The council agreed to pay half of a request from the fire department to have industrial locks put on the fire station doors with the department paying the other half at $754 each for three new locks. The department also asked to have Bierma Street between Grove and Railroad closed on Aug. 11 for hose testing. The council suggested they use Railroad St. instead since it has less traffic.
The council has four applicants they are looking at for the town marshal position and they have asked the sheriff’s department to assist in giving written tests and agility tests. They hope to have the interviews done and to make a decision at the August meeting.