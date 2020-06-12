DEMOTTE/WHEATFIELD — Vandals, possibly claiming to be “Baby Meat Gang,” sprayed black paint on a semi trailer, an outbuilding, church signs and church building sometime during the night of Saturday, June 6 to Sunday, June 7. The vandals painted obscenities, upside down crosses, “666” and “BLM” on the trailer, church signs and a church.
The Jasper County deputy investigating the incident noted a fiber optics line had also been tampered with on the same property where the semi was parked.
The Cross Roads Church (Ignited Ministries) sign had been vandalized with some of the same obscenities and symbols and also a swastika and an upside down cross. Paint was sprayed on two solar panels used to light the sign to cover them up. On the west side of the sign the vandals had written, “The Devil is My Savin.”
The Kankakee Valley Church was painted with similar writings and drawings including “Hail Satan” spray painted on the church’s door along with “666,” a penis and a star with a circle around it.
The deputy was patrolling the area when he noticed the vandalism on the semi trailer first, then the other locations were discovered. He spoke with the property owner and the church pastors about the crime. Ignited Ministries covered the sign with large black plastic until the graffiti could be removed.
The deputy wrote in his report he believed the vandals tried to paint “BLM” on the new sign for the Kankakee Valley church, but ran out of paint on the “M.”
An investigation into the vandalism by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents should call the sheriff’s department at 219-866-7344.