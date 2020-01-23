RENSSELAER — Township ambulance services sat through a lengthy county council meeting Tuesday night, waiting for their chance to speak only to find out they had been removed from the agenda. They had wanted to express their disappointment with the amount of subsidy they received from the commissioners.
They had been removed from the agenda because the county commissioners did not have to ask for additional money for the ambulance services, keeping the amount originally budgeted for these services for 2020.
When the county commissioners were blindsided last fall by a higher than anticipated bid from the Phoenix Ambulance Service, they declined the bid and advertised once again to see if they could get another service to come in lower; however, Phoenix again was the sole bidder for the county’s service, which covers the county’s midsection including Rensselaer.
Remington and southern Jasper are served by the Remington EMS while Wheatfield and Keener EMS serve the northern portion of the county. These ambulance services receive a subsidy from the county, which had been set by census numbers from 10 years ago. These services asked the county for a larger subsidy to go along with the increase Phoenix asked for because while their subsidy stayed the same, the cost of running a 24/7 ambulance service increased.
Phoenix bid $288,000, which was approved by the commissioners, who gave Keener Twp. an 8% raise, Wheatfield EMS a 12% raise and Remington a 1% raise, which was less than the townships had asked for.
Bob Bryan, Keener Township Trustee, said the Keener EMS answered around 2,000 calls in 2019. They operate one rig 24 hours a day and a second for 12 hours a day, and the EMTs and Paramedics are part-time. He told the council Newton County operates their EMS on a budget of $1.2 million, running two rigs 24/7 and Keener does it on $800,000 a year. “It’s a great service for a credible value, but we have a shortfall. EMS hasn’t had an increase in eight years.“
He said Phoenix is able to have an extra source of revenue by offering transportation services, something the township-run ambulance services don’t have access to because there is no hospital in their area.
“We are running more calls, but we don’t have an avenue to bring in more funds,” Bryan said. The medics employed by Keener are on the lowest end of the pay scale for this area. “We’re treading water here,” he said.
Sue Steinke, who works for the Wheatfield EMS, which covers three townships, Wheatfield, Kankakee and Walker, said this needs to be addressed in the coming year, when budgets re being considered. She said the three townships have set aside $10,000 from their cumulative funds from 2019 to pay for a new ambulance because the current rigs are outdated and need to be replaced. All three services need to purchase new monitors as well.
Steinke said overall, what they bill out and what they receive is less than 50%, somewhere in the 40% range. “If you get in the 50%, you’re doing awesome,” she said.
“If Phoenix had to raise their bid, and they do transports, you know something is happening,” Bryan said.
Steinke said the EMTs are paid $10 to $12 an hour and the high end is $18. Bryan told the council Phoenix gave their medics $5 an hour raises, something they cannot afford to do. Keeping the EMTs and paramedics is difficult because of the pay. All of the Keener medics have full-time jobs elsewhere, as well as working for the township ambulance service.
“Family Express pays more than us these days,” Steinke said.