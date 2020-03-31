ROSELAWN - Three people were injured including one who had to be extricated and flown out after a two-vehicle crash March 30 at approximately 7:03 a.m.
Newton County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash with injuries at State Road 10 near County Road 200 E, in front of Ten Oaks mobile home park, one mile west the intersection of SR 10 and SR 55.
Deputies arrived to find a passenger car with three occupants had exited Ten Oaks onto State Road 10 to travel westbound on the highway. A Ford F-550 service truck was traveling eastbound on State Road 10.
According to Deputy Wallace’s investigation, evidence on the scene suggested that the passenger car exited Ten Oaks Park and failed to yield to the Ford.
Due to sun glare, the driver of the F-550 saw the passenger car pulling out in front of him at the last second and attempted to stop. The driver of the pickup was unable to stop in time and impacted the passenger car's driver’s side, causing both vehicles to spin off of the roadway.
The driver of the F-550 (a 27 year old man from Sheldon, Illinois) did not request medical attention on scene.
Two occupants (a 16 year old male of DeMotte and a 20 year old male of DeMotte) of the passenger vehicle were able to exit and were transported to a nearby hospital for nonlife threatening injuries.
The driver of the passenger car (an 18 year old male from Wheatfield) was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated. After being extricated, he was flown to a local hospital by Lutheran Air helicopter with critical but non-life threatening injuries.
Names are being withheld at this time. The crash is still under investigation.
Assisting agencies at the scene were Newton County EMS, Keener Twp. EMS, Lincoln Twp. Fire Dept., Lake Twp. Fire Dept., Lutheran Air, Village Motors and INDOT.