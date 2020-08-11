DEMOTTE — On May 30, 16-year old Logan Jurcik was riding his bike with friends to spend time fishing at Lake George in Hobart. On the way, Jurcik was struck by a car and thrown from his bike. He sustained a fractured skull and pelvis and bruised lungs and kidneys. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was placed in a medically induced coma to help his brain and body heal.
On June 16, he received the last of his coma medicines and surgery for his broken pelvis was scheduled. His mother, Lynnette Jurcik, of DeMotte, posted on social media how excited she was to see him move just a little and to open his eyes. This was the 18th day after the accident.
On July 3, Logan was released from the hospital, moving to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab in Chicago for physical therapy. He would spend three or four hours a day in therapy, then spend the rest of the day in his room. Only one parent was allowed to be with him during the stay at the hospital and the rehab facility, Lynnette and his father Tom Jurcik, of Hobart.
Mom Lynnette, a teacher at Wheatfield Elementary, moved to DeMotte while he was hospitalized to make it easier for her to take him to physical therapy once he was allowed to leave the rehab facility. Logan’s younger sister hadn’t been able to visit her brother during these long days, nor any other family or friends could visit.
Lynnette pushed to have him come home, feeling he would recover better around those who love him.
On Aug. 8, Logan was finally able to leave the rehab center for good, heading home to DeMotte to recuperate in his new home. A surprise awaited him on his arrival, a parade of friends, family and well-wishers was organized to give him a big welcome home.
A sign was placed at the entrance to the subdivision welcoming him home, and later, he sat in the driveway and waved at all the people who came to see him, some hopping out of their cars to drop off a card or gift. Balloons bounced along the street, released from one of the vehicles, and a bouquet of balloons was given to him as well.
“He was very surprised and so happy,” Lynnette said. “He’s been feeling the love!”
Logan still requires 24-hour a day care, and will continue his physical therapy sessions at a facility in Crown Point. Recovery will take at least a year and he will be attending distance learning for his junior year of high school.
“It’s great to have both kids together,” his mom said. On Facebook, she posted, “Logan had a great homecoming. Thanks for coming out and welcoming Logan home. We can't express how much it meant to all of us. We loved the giant welcome home sign and the signs on the garage, balloons, decorations, and gifts. We have some very special friends.”
The family has been overwhelmed with support from this community and others in the area. On Aug. 6, The DeMotte Dairy Queen hosted a fund raiser to help with the medical costs, donating 20% of the profits from that day. Cars were lined up around the parking lot of the plaza as the occupants waited to purchase a treat or a meal while also supporting the Jurcik family.
A Go-Fund Me page was also set up with a goal of $50,000, raising nearly $14,000 so far. The page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/teen-struck-by-car-while-riding-his-bike-to-fish.
Lynnette said $1.5 million has been billed to her insurance so far, with more to come.
Meanwhile, Logan is able to finally spend time with his family and while keeping socially distanced, with his friends.