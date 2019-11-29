Indiana DNR has launched a new website allowing deer hunters to access white-tailed deer harvest data as it is accumulated by the state.
During the check-in process, hunters report the county of harvest, sex of deer harvested, type of land the deer was harvested on, and type of equipment used to harvest deer. This data can now be accessed and viewed by individuals using an interactive website. Visitors to the website can compare individual or multiple counties across the past five years. Results can even be limited to specific types of equipment or deer seasons.
Hunters have asked for more detailed harvest data and comparisons between years, and this new website is a direct result of that feedback to DNR. Harvest data is updated daily.
The website can be accessed at wildlife.IN.gov/10286.htm.