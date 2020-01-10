Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.

Tomorrow

Periods of rain. High 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.