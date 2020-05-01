INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the highly anticipated plan to open up the State of Indiana Friday afternoon with five stages for returning to “normal.” Already in what he said is Stage 1, he announced Stage 2, will begin on Monday, May 4, for most of the state. Marion, Lake and Cass Counties will be held back until May 11 in joining the rest of the counties.
There are five stages for opening up businesses, government offices, public parks and playgrounds, campgrounds and large capacity venues, with the last stage beginning on July 4. The dates for the roll back on restrictions are dependent on four factors.
• The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide has decreased for 14 days.
• The state retains its surge capacity for critical care beds and ventilators.
• The state retains the ability to test all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic, as well as healthcare workers, essential workers, first responders and others as delineated on the Indiana State Dept. of Health website.
• Health officials have systems in place to contact all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and complete contact tracing.
In this next stage, which is scheduled to last until May 24, social gatherings of up to 25 people may begin following social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC. Essential travel restrictions are lifted, but Holcomb asked that those who are working remotely continue to do so.
Religious services may convene inside but there are restrictions on the number of worshipers allowed, and with social distancing guidelines also.
During this stage, those over 65 or at high risk of vulnerability to the coronavirus are asked to continue to stay home and away from public places unless absolutely necessary.
Businesses allowed to open are personal services such as hair salons and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo parlors by appointment only with operational limitations. These businesses must follow the social distancing guidelines and customers should wear face coverings.
Restaurants and bars that serve food may open at 50% capacity with operational limitations. Bar seating will continue to be closed, and live entertainment is not allowed. Servers and kitchen staff must wear face coverings.
State government executive branch offices will begin limited public services.
Visitors to beaches and shorelines must adhere to social gathering policy and social distancing guidelines.
Visitation to assisted living and nursing home facilities is still not allowed. Bars and nightclubs will remain closed, as will gyms and fitness centers, community centers, entertainment venues, parks, playgrounds and casinos. School buildings will remain closed through June 30.
Some BMV branches will open by appointment only. Retail, malls and commercial businesses may open at 50% capacity with pick up and delivery still the preferable means of conducting business. Employees must be screened daily and use face coverings, practice social distancing and provide employees and customers with COVID-19 policies.
This second phase is expected to continue until May 24, when the next stage is set to begin, which will allow more restrictions to be removed. Social gatherings of up to 100 people will begin following CDC social distancing guidelines. Nursing homes will remain closed to visitors, however. Retail stores and malls will move to 75% capacity with common areas such as food courts and sitting areas limited to 50%. Gyms and fitness centers may reopen with restrictions and playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and similar facilities may open. Community pools may open according to CDC guidelines as well. Movie theaters may open at 50% capacity. Bars and nightclubs will continue to be closed along with cultural, entertainment and sports venues.
Stage 3 continues up to June 13, and Stage 4 begins on June 14, with even more restrictions lifted. Recreational sports leagues and tournaments may begin and cultural, entertainment and tourism businesses may open at 50% capacity. Large venues may open while adhering to social gatherings guidelines. Amusement parks and water parks may open at 50% capacity. Reservations will be required to limit the number of customers at any one time.
During the first three stages, those over 65 and at high risk for infection are still asked to stay home, away from larger gatherings as the coronavirus is often spread among groups of people in close contact in a confined space for an extended period of time, including birthday celebrations, weddings and receptions and family gatherings.