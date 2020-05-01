Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...INDIANA... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR GURNEE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER AT LINCOLNSHIRE AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR DES PLAINES AFFECTING COOK COUNTY FOX RIVER AT MONTGOMERY AFFECTING KANE AND KENDALL COUNTIES FOX RIVER AT DAYTON AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY AFFECTING LAKE AND NEWTON COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS... DES PLAINES RIVER NEAR RUSSELL AFFECTING LAKE COUNTY FOX RIVER AT ALGONQUIN LOCK & DAM TAILWATER AFFECTING KANE AND MCHENRY COUNTIES VERMILION RIVER NEAR LEONORE AFFECTING LA SALLE COUNTY THE FOLLOWING FORECASTS ARE BASED ON OBSERVED PRECIPITATION AS WELL AS FORECAST PRECIPITATION 24-48 HOURS INTO THE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE...IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY...TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE KANKAKEE RIVER AT SHELBY, OR FROM NEAR I-65 AND DE MOTTE DOWNSTREAM TO IL/IN STATE LINE. * UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 845 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.6 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.5 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO RISE NEAR 11.6 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 11.5 FEET...LOW-LYING RESIDENCES ARE THREATENED ALONG BLUEGRASS ROAD AND IN WILDWOOD ESTATES EAST OF SUMAVA RESORTS. &&