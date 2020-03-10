Now that spring is nearly upon us, it’s time to get out and enjoy nature again. Go! Packs are designed to help you enjoy the outdoors at Indiana State Park properties and save money.
The Go! Pack includes a 2020 resident Annual Entrance Permit, a drawstring backpack for holding snacks and water while hiking the trails, and the option of either a $40 State Park Inns gift card or a $40 camping gift card for state park campgrounds. Go! Packs are also available for residents 65 and older, Disabled Hoosier Veterans, and Indiana residents who receive or are eligible to receive Social Security Disability Income.
The buyer saves up to $18 over the regular price of the items if purchased separately. Go! Packs are only offered online at shopINstateparks.com. Offer ends May 10.
Indiana has 32 state parks and reservoirs throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for all of 2020 for all state parks and reservoirs.
The Inns gift card can be used at any of seven state park lodging facilities, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The Inns gift card can be used for Inns lodging, meals in theInns dining rooms, or Inns gift store purchases.
The camping gift card can be used at any state park or reservoir campground, as well as at the following DNR Division of Forestry properties: Greene-Sullivan State Forest, Covered Bridge Retreat, and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow state recreation areas. The camping gift card can also be used toward cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins), campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, and youth and rally camps.