JASPER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 14 between C.R. N 100 W and C.R. N 200 W beginning Monday, June 15.
The closure is for a bridge deck overlay for the bridge over Folger Ditch. The project is expected to be completed in the beginning of August 2020.
Drivers should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 231, State Road 10 and U.S. 421. A current closure on U.S. 231 will be completed before this closure is put in place.