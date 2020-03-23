Sign Gypsies of NWI owners Megan and Callie Terborg placed various signs outside Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village to help the residents know they are not alone and that they are loved. The signs read, "You are so loved" and "You are loved" and face the windows so the residents can see and enjoy! Oak Grove is not allowing visitors as directed by the Indiana Dept. of Health to keep the Coronavirus from spreading to the residents.

Tags