WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Corporation Assistant Superintendent Alissa Schnick spoke at the school board meeting Monday night with an update on the plan to open school on Aug. 12. She said after speaking with the Jasper County Health Director, Dr. Marianne Nelson, all students will have to wear a mask or face covering if they can’t be at least 6’ apart. She said they are looking at ways the students can get a “mask break” when they can’t be separated in the classroom.
Indiana’s Gov. Eric Holcomb set parameters of 3 to 6 feet for students to be able to remove their face masks, but Nelson is holding to the 6 foot mark for Jasper County Schools.
This is subject to change as the COVID pandemic shifts the numbers in the county, which is seeing its highest positivity rates since the pandemic took hold in mid-March. Superintendent Don Street said this year is the “year of flexibility,” and the plans are constantly changing, constantly evolving.
The corporation has also eased some of the attendance requirements due to the pandemic as well. Perfect attendance will be eliminated for the 2020-21 school year. Parents are encouraged to call the school when their child is absent and instead of automated calls from the school to parents of absent students, a personal phone call will be made to get information on the reason for the absence.
Parents are asked to screen their children each day before they go to school. An information sheet is available on the school corporation’s website for parents to use in screening at home. “We know we’ll have higher absences,” Street said.
Board member Kristy Stowers asked about other diagnoses, like strep throat. If diagnosed and treated with antibiotics, a student can return to school after 24 hours. As long as students have a doctor’s note with an alternative diagnosis, they can return to school without having to follow the COVID-19 restrictions.
To enable easier contact tracing, the classrooms will have a seating chart to be strictly followed. They will co-hort groups for classes, meaning they will stay together for lunches and recess at the elementary levels. A person is considered exposed if spending 15 minutes or more withing a 6 ft. distance from an infected person.
Teachers, although not the ideal way to teach according to Street, may stay at the front of the room, away from the students, to maintain a safe distance.
Students will line up alphabetically for lunches, and will use a card instead of the finger scan to pay for the meals. Cafeteria seating will also be assigned. At the high school, Schnick said, the students will have until Friday to choose their seats, then they will have to sit in the same seats for every lunch thereafter. School nurses will head the ability to do contact tracing, and once a symptom or positive test is reported, will work with the county health department to contact those who may be affected.
Street said the corporation has purchased Zoom for all of the teachers in case distance learning or e-learning will need to be done. They have also ordered clear face masks for the staff and teachers, but they are on back order. The schools have separators with a clear window in front in both large and small sizes for an added safety barrier for students. The Indiana Dept. of Education will send 3,400 masks for the students, which have yet to arrive.
Board member Dr. Ed Habrowski said, “Good job, well done and good luck!”
Street announced the high school has again received a Sportsmanship Award from the Indiana High School Athletic Association, and the girls’ varsity volleyball team received an academic award, the second year for the award with the team members all having an average 3.76 GPA. He congratulated the school and the teams.
The board accepted the retirement of Karen Frey, physical education teacher for both DeMotte and Wheatfield Elementary Schools, effective Aug. 7. They also accepted the resignation of the elementary schools’ music teacher, Amanda Isajewicz, KVIS fifth grade teacher Kelly Lambert and KVMS eighth grade Language Arts teacher Jodi Tobis.
The board approved the hiring of 11 new teachers and an assistant principal, for the school year, Gina Netherton – DES kindergarten teacher, Elizabeth Taden – DES kindergarten teacher, Nichole Feiser –KVIS fourth grade teacher, Amanda Gunter – KVIS fifth grade teacher, Shae Jonkman – KVIS fifth grade teacher, Miranda Oatey – long-term substitute for KVIS virtual teacher, Samantha Garcia – long-term substitute for KVMS sixth grade science teacher, Jennifer Hendon – KVMS eighth grade science teacher, Kari Anne Innes – KVMS eighth grade Language Arts teacher, Andrew Sargent – KVMS assistant principal and Krista Biggs – long-term substitute for WES third grade teacher filling a vacancy during a maternity leave.
They also approved the hiring of eight new support staff at all four schools.