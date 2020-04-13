DEMOTTE — The word “hero” has taken on new meaning since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. Heroes are the people working in grocery stores, retail stores, or anyone working with the public. Everyday heroes come in the way of fast food workers, postal workers, construction workers and everyone who is staying home and abiding by the social distancing guidelines. Everyday heroes also include those who don masks to protect others when no one knows if they’ve been exposed or not and don’t want to spread the virus to those around them as they shop for necessities.
At Tysen’s Food Market in DeMotte, only a few employees chose to stay home and not work, but those who have stayed are filling in with expanded shifts to keep the community supplied with food and other essentials for living.
The deli and bakery workers were too busy to stop and talk to this reporter on Good Friday as they bustled to serve pre-cooked dinners, slice lunch meats and cheese and fill containers with an assortment of salads for the customers.
Shannon Bailey stood in the nearly empty paper goods aisle restocking shelves with soap, shampoos and other necessities. She is a lifelong resident of DeMotte and has worked at Tysen’s for seven years. She said, “I’m happy to be working.” She said they have had limited product coming in, but she has been staying busy. “We’re serving the public by being here.”
Janet Steffens, of Wheatfield, was busy restocking hams, a popular item for Easter dinners. She said she washes her hands a lot and carries a small container of hand sanitizer in her pocket, which she uses frequently. She’s worked in the meat department since August.
As customers browsed the aisles, employees stocked shelves, cleaned, and continued doing what they normally do year-round. Some customers wore masks and some wore gloves or used a towel to open doors or pick up items.
We salute all those who encounter the public every day. Thank you to the firefighters who are bringing smiles to children’s faces as they form a parade of fire trucks to say, “Happy birthday.”
Thank you for keeping the community going through this crisis! You all are our heroes!