WHEATFIELD — The Kankakee Valley School Board of Trustees accepted the retirement of middle school Assistant Principal Bill Ridley at their July 27 meeting. Ridley had been battling cancer during the 2019-2020 school year and was on medical leave. Superintendent Don Street said Ridley has been an “outstanding employee.”
Filling the position of the intermediate school principal will be Shelly Spagna, replacing retiring Principal John Shank, who worked for the school corporation for 48 years. He was approved by the board as a volunteer in “various capacities” for the school corporation during the 2020-21 school year. Spagna becomes only the second principal to lead the school since it opened in 2000.
DeMotte Elementary School teacher Michael Sampson is transferring to the intermediate school to teach PE and take over the Project Lead the Way teaching position. He is filling a vacancy due to a resignation.
Others hired by the board are Jody Moore as DeMotte Elementary special education teacher, Joshua Smith as high school art teacher, Alexis DeFries as high school math teacher and Erin Barton as intermediate school art teacher, all due to vacancies from resignations or retirements.
Travis Walstra will assume the maintenance field supervisor position beginning Aug. 3, to fill a vacancy left by resignation, and pending receipt of additional paperwork.
The school board also approved the dismissal of Paul Martin as girls’ assistant varsity basketball coach for the upcoming school year, and approved William Oates as girls’ middle school field and track coach and Merel Nelson as girls’ freshman basketball coach.
The board approved Descon, INC. for custom signs in the remodeled high school cafeteria for a cost of $8,475.
KV Pop Warner was given permission to use school facilities at the intermediate school in the grassy area near the pond from Aug. 1 to Nov. 15 for football, and the grassy area near the playground for PW cheerleading conditioning from Aug. 3 -13.