RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Public Library invites visitors to enjoy a new traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) marking the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment, which recognized a woman’s right to vote. The exhibit, Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana, will be open to the public July 29 through Aug. 20, at the Rensselaer Pubic Library, located at 208 W. Susan St., Rensselaer, IN.
Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana explores how women across the state labored for suffrage through countless meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts. Guests will learn how, despite many defeats and setbacks, they persisted toward the goal of full citizenship and the power to make change through voting.
The traveling exhibit covers the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention held in Dublin, Indiana, in 1851, and follows the fight through Indiana’s ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. Along the way, it delves into stories of change at the local level, such as the first woman elected to the Indianapolis School Board in 1909. The exhibit also follows the evolution of state groups, such as the Legislative Council of Women.
Securing the Vote: Women's Suffrage in Indiana is a project of the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial, catalyzed by Indiana Humanities, the Indianapolis Propylaeum, the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau, with support from Lilly Endowment Inc.
For more information or to plan your visit, call (219) 866-5881 or visit www.myjcpl.org/events.
About IHS Traveling Exhibitions
Historical societies, museums, libraries, schools and other nonprofit organizations in Indiana can book this and other traveling exhibits through IHS’s Local History Services department. Exhibits may be borrowed for approximately four to five weeks at a time. To book an exhibit, please contact Karen DePauw at localhistoryservices@indianahistory.org or (317) 233-3110. For more information about the traveling exhibit program, visit www.indianahistory.org.
About the Indiana Historical Society
Since 1830, the Indiana Historical Society has been Indiana’s Storyteller™, connecting people to the past by collecting, preserving and sharing the state’s history. A private, nonprofit membership organization, IHS maintains the nation’s premier research library and archives on the history of Indiana and the Old Northwest and presents a unique set of visitor experiences called the Indiana Experience. IHS also provides support and assistance to local museums and historical groups; publishes books and periodicals; sponsors teacher workshops; produces and hosts art exhibitions, museum theater and outside performance groups; and provides youth, adult and family programs. IHS is a Smithsonian Affiliate and a member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.