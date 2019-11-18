INDIANAPOLIS – Ohio Dominican University and Truman State University will respectively represent the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) in the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl.
The Panthers (7-2, 6-1 G-MAC) and the Bulldogs (9-2, 5-2 GLVC) will meet for the first time December 7, 2019, at Brickyard Stadium on the campus of School City of Hobart. Kickoff will be 1 p.m. CT, with the City of Hobart, Indiana and the Indiana South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority serving as hosts.
The two squads were selected to the postseason game as the highest-ranking team in league standings not participating in the NCAA Division II playoff.
Ohio Dominican, located in Columbus, Ohio, finished second in the G-MAC standings and heads into the bowl game on a five-game win streak. The Panthers won their final regular season game in Week 11 with a 17-7 win against 2018 Great Midwest champion Hillsdale on the road. ODU finished the regular season ranked third in the G-MAC in scoring (30.3), fourth in rushing (135.0), fifth in total offense (347.3), and sixth in passing (212.3). Defensively, the Panthers led the G-MAC in scoring (17.1), was second against the rush (129.7), fourth in total yards allowed (385.4), and eighth in defending the pass (255.8).
“We’re excited to be a part of the first America’s Crossroads Bowl,” said Ohio Dominican head coach Kelly Cummings. “This is a great opportunity for our team to be together for a few additional weeks. We would like to thank the Great Midwest and GLVC offices, and the city of Hobart for coming together to put on this postseason game.”
Truman State, located in Kirksville, Missouri, finished third in the GLVC standings and closed out the regular season with a 24-14 non-conference victory last week at Urbana. The Bulldogs, who were ranked 25th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Poll entering last week, won their ninth game for the seventh time in school history, the first since the 1992 season (9-3). Truman concluded the regular season ranked second in the GLVC in scoring (37.2) and rushing (216.5), sixth in total yards (391.7), and seventh in passing (175.3). Defensively, the Bulldogs were second in the GLVC in scoring (19.6), rushing defense (108.5) and total yards allowed (348.5), as well as fourth in defending the pass (240.0).
“We are absolutely thrilled with the opportunity to represent Truman State University and the GLVC along with also being be a part of history in the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl in Hobart, Indiana,” said Truman head coach Gregg Nesbitt. “Most importantly, we are thrilled that this special group of players will get an opportunity to play one more game together and help brand both Truman State University and the GLVC with national exposure.”
Student-athletes from the two participating teams will enjoy a three-day stay in the South Shore and participate in several community engagement activities.
The inaugural bowl game will also coincide with National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, and service members and first responders will be honored at the event.
Tickets are available for $12 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, and $5 for veterans, active military and first responders. Children 4 and under are free. Tickets can also be purchased in groups of 15 or more for a discounted rate. Regular ticket purchases can be made at americascrossroadsbowl.com or on the Facebook page for America’s Crossroads Bowl. Group tickets are available by calling Heather Becerra at 219-554-2224.
Additional ancillary events and broadcast coverage regarding the inaugural America’s Crossroads Bowl will be announced at a later date.