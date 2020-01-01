MONTICELLO — If you see an overabundance of people dressed in tuxedos and wedding gowns Jan. 4 in Monticello, there’s a good reason for it.
It’s not a huge wedding ceremony, per se, but it is a big event nonetheless.
The 2020 version of the Monticello Bridal Fair will happen between noon and 4 p.m. EST at the Brandywine Best Western Meeting and Reception Center, 304 S. 6th St. for its seventh year.
It’s almost like a bridal shower,” said Carol Krell, coordinator of the event and a member of the Monticello Lake Shafer Wedding Planners. “It’s fun. We’re just really excited about it.”
Cost is $1 to get in, but brides-to-be may enter at no cost.
Vendors — 37 in all from in and around the Monticello area — will be on hand to answer questions as well as provide samples and information to help brides-to-be with their upcoming weddings, from the ring to the honeymoon.
Fair organizers say it will be a relaxed atmosphere in which people can chat with business owners and representatives from venues, jewelers, caterers, florists, photographers, decorators, formal attire, accessories, nail, make-up, travel agents, videographers and more.
“There will be a wide variety of vendors at this event,” Krell said.
There will also be two “style” shows — 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — staged by Heidi’s Secret Closet, 1015 N. Main St., Monticello. There will be a cash drawing prize following each show. There will also be a $100 grand cash prize drawing at the end of the bridal fair.
Krell said grooms may also attend the show and “support” their bride-to-be.
“We will have gentlemen’s apparel for their special day,” she said. “They can investigate all the different venues and get involved in the planning of their wedding.”
Krell said the event has grown during the last six years and anticipates the seventh version of the bridal fair will be bigger than the last, which saw about 200 people attend.
“We’ve doubled out size in seven years,” she said. “We have a great, consistent group and have had great reviews. Our vendors are really well thought of. Attendance was really good last year.”
Krell said the bridal fair shows people what Monticello and White County has to offer.
“They have great businesses that are supportive of the brides and we like to showcase the community,” she said.