WINAMAC — The Prairie Arts Council will hold its Art in the Park 2020 event at the Tippecanoe River State Park in Winamac on Sept. 11-13.
There are several free activities to enjoy and they will take place in or around the River Shelter and the park’s nature center near the entrance. Activities will be outside and social distancing will be practiced. Masks are required.
A schedule of events is provided below:
Friday, Sept. 11 from 4-6 p.m., EST
• Nature photography tidbits, monarch butterfly display/activity and origami with Barb Lucas
• Wool felting on dryer balls with Gail Woolever
• Air dry clay pendants with Priscilla Knopf and Pam Butler
• Wooden tiles with Barb Michal and Judy Kanne
Saturday, Sept. 12 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m., EST
• Nature photography tidbits, monarch butterfly display/activity and origami with Barb Lucas
• Wool felting on dryer balls with Gail Woolever
• Air dry clay pendants with Priscilla Knopf and Pam Butler
• Wooden tiles with Barb Michal and Judy Kanne
• Fish printing with Claudia Pletting
• Acrylic painting on canvas with Lisa George PLEASE NOTE: Beginning time is 10 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. NO LATE COMERS ALLOWED. The estriction is for this event only.
• Plein air painting demonstration by Lynn Buckmaster
Sunday, Sept. 13
9:30 -10:30 a.m., EST
• Worship service with Rev. Marcia Smith-Wood. Everyone is welcome to attend, located behind the Nature Center.
11 a.m.-1 p.m., EST
• Nature photography tidbits, monarch butterfly display/activity and origami with Barb Lucas
• Wool felting on dryer balls with Gail Woolever
• Fish prints with Claudia Pletting
• Air dry clay pendants with Priscilla Knopf and Pam Butler