Due to a shortage of lifeguards at Indiana Dunes State Park, swimming and wading are prohibited at the park during all three days of Labor Day weekend.
The water is normally closed to swimming and wading after Labor Day, so will not reopen until 2021.
The beach remains open for sunbathing, walking and playing in the sand during regular park hours.
The main and west parking lots are open, and campers can continue to access the beach from the Beach Trail boardwalk. As is standard practice on busy days during summer, when the lot is full, cars will be admitted for beach access only when other cars leave. This approach reduces congestion on the beach and allows for more social distancing.