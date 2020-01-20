WHEATFIELD — The new Wheatfield Town Council met in for the first time at the regular scheduled meeting on Jan. 16. The three new board members quickly chose Dick Hudgens as president and Robin Gear as vice president. Hudgens accepted the role of street and sewer commissioner and Diana Birky took over parks and cemetery. Gear will serve as the police commissioner.
After the organization was accomplished, the board reported on their departments. Both Hudgens and Gear visited the sewer plant with the operator contracted through MCO, which has been operating the plant for many years. Hudgens said they do a good job and everything at the plant was working okay. He said the council will be making plans to update the plant in the future.
Hudgens also drove around town with Norm Creekmur, town maintenance manager, during the heavy rain recently to look at areas with standing water to see what the town can do to change that.
The council, which had joined the town’s planning commission last week, approved its recommendation for the board to annex the parcel of land the proposed Family Dollar store will be built on, and to approve the zoning change for the land from agriculture to B2 zoning, both of which are contingent on closing the sale of the property at St. Rd. 10 and 49. Hamstra Builders asked for the annexation so the store could hook up to the town’s sewer line.
Town Marshal Dave Schaetzel gave the police report, and informed the council the department’s 2013 Chevy Impala was making “weird” noises, and after taking it to Wiers in DeMotte, discovered it needs a new timing chain, which will cost about $2,000 to replace. He asked the council on their opinion as to where he should go for the repair. The car, he said, has 80,000 miles on it.
He read the number of calls the department received in the last month, including an arrest for burglary, and the sheriff’s department also arrested the suspect on drug charges.
He said the department answered 45 calls, three of which were for domestic disturbances, two for suspicious activity, two for suspicious persons, one burglary, one theft and one call for juveniles. The also responded to one motor vehicle accident with injury.
Hudgens asked the public if they had any comments, and only one person responded. She said there are still branches scraping the sides of the school bus she drives in town, and asked that the council have them trimmed. Gear suggested if she knows where the branches are, to send them a list and they will get them taken care of.
Town attorney Luis Vallejo congratulated the new council and had nothing to report at that time.
The council approved minutes, and claims before adjourning.