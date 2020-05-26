Newton County Public Library is please to introduce Princh, our new cloud-based printing solution. Princh allows our patrons to print using their own mobile devices or laptops, as well as the library’s PCs.
To print from your Android or IOS device just download the free Princh app from your digital store.
To print from your laptop visit print.princh.com.
The printing prices remained the same ( 10 cents for black and white, 25 cents for color), but the payment methods have been diversified. You can now pay using your credit card (Visa or Mastercard) or via PayPal, so you no longer have to have cash on hand!
For more information on how to print, visit princh.com. You will also find guide posters in our libraries, and you can always ask our staff for help.