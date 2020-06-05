NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Public Library will begin Phase 4 of its phased reopening plan on Monday, June 8th. At that time Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be open 5 days a week, 9:30 to 5:30.
“This phase of reopening does not permit groups or organizations to use our community rooms, and our study rooms are still closed” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “We foresee these facilities being available in July for our communities to use, but this depends on the progress of COVID-19. Our step-by-step reopening plan is designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our patrons. I know we will all be relieved when we are able to assume full, normal operations, but we are grateful for patrons’ patience as we phase in our services.”
Other highlights to this plan include:
- Fees will be charged for copying, printing, and faxing
- No count of patrons in facilities will be monitored
- Curbside delivery will be available for patrons requesting it
- SRCS, Evergreen transits, and interlibrary loan services will be available for public
- Patron services available will include materials check out, holds, copies, faxes, computer use (only even-numbers computers will be available to use to allow for distancing)
- Patrons may use WIFI, but only 2 chairs will be available at each table to allow for distancing
- Staff will provide one-on-one technology help to assist patrons
- Public restrooms will be open, and checked hourly, following Universal Precautions
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us.