LAKE VILLAGE — Learn about the endangered Whooping Crane (and other cranes of the world) in this fascinating presentation by Melanie Cowell of the International Crane Foundation. Despite their rarity, whooping cranes have been seen in Newton County during their spring and fall migration! Meet at the Lake Village Memorial Township Library (9444 N. 315 W., Lake Village).
Contact Mary Kay Emmrich at the Library (director@newton.lib.in.us) for more information. This exciting program is sponsored by Friends of the Sands and the Newton County Public Library.
What: Free, family friendly presentation about the federally endangered Whooping Cranes
When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 2 to 3 p.m., central time
Where: Lake Village Memorial Township Library, 9444 N 315 W, Lake Village.