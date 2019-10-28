WHEATFIELD — The entire student body took to the track last Friday afternoon on Oct. 25 to raise money for the Student Activities Fund at Kankakee Valley Middle School in the second annual Halloween themed walk-a-thon. Over 850 kids, teachers, administrators and aides walked around the track as music played. Many of those were in costume to get an early start on Halloween fun.
The kids, teachers and staff all took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy being outside on a beautiful sunny afternoon with a slight breeze. Students were asked to raise a minimum of $10 each but did not have to raise money to participate. Most seemed happy to help while enjoying the sunshine. The kids enjoy the activity each year and look forward to the interaction.
The fundraiser helps with student expenses such as Pod field trips, academic teams, honor roll breakfasts and five-star field trips.