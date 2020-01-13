A Purdue Extension course entitled “Forest Management for the Private Woodland Owner” will be offered to assist private landowners in becoming more knowledgeable managers of their woodland property. The course will be held on eight Thursday evenings beginning March 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Central at the Pinney Purdue Agricultural Center, 11402 S. County Line Rd, Wanatah. There will also be two Saturday morning field trips scheduled on March 14 and April 18 to practice tree identification and observe woodland management practices.
Class topics include tree identification, forest biology and ecology, forest management planning and practices, managing woodland taxation, timber marketing, forest wildlife management, and where to find help with your woodland management questions. The $50 registration includes a flash drive with an electronic copy of reference materials, class handouts, and a tree measuring stick.
The course will emphasize an introduction to forest management principles that landowners can apply on their properties. If you own woodlands, sell timber occasionally, manage a tree plantation, or are considering some woodland investment, this class may be of great benefit to you. Beginning with the basics of tree identification and how trees grow, the class will explore the biology and management of forest resources that support the diverse environmental and economic benefits our woodlands provide, including thousands of jobs in Indiana’s forest-based businesses.
Registration for this workshop, sponsored by the Purdue University Department of Forestry and Natural Resources and the Purdue Cooperative Extension Service will extend through March 2, or until the class maximum of 40 attendees is reached. For more information contact Lenny Farlee at (765) 494-2153 or by email at lfarlee@purdue.edu.
Registration forms and additional information about this and other Purdue Forestry and Natural Resources Extension programs is available at: https://www.purdue.edu/fnr/extension/calendar/