DEMOTTE — A DeMotte woman was cited Thursday morning after she ran into the front of the Family Dollar store in DeMotte. Thelma Prohosky, 54, of DeMotte, said her snow-covered foot slid off the brake and onto the gas pedal as she was pulling into a parking spot in front of the store.
Prohosky was cited for no operator’s license and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, meaning no insurance. According to the police report of the accident, she was not injured in the collision. A standard alcohol breath test was done on scene and proved negative.
A family inside the store said they heard a loud noise, and the walls shook. Items fell off of shelves and the wall buckled where it had been hit. Becky Coffer, of Fair Oaks, said she and her two children had been standing in front of the wall shortly before the crash occurred, and she credits her son Tucker for changing his mind about getting a Valentine’s balloon. They were at the checkout counter when the truck struck the wall, and she could tell someone had hit the building. They went outside to make sure there were no injuries before finishing their purchases and leaving the store. Tucker, 6, said it was scary, especially when the shelves started falling. They were not injured, however.
Prohosky was driving a 2008 Chevy Silverado and impacted the building head on. The accident report states she was wearing her seatbelt and the safety equipment inside the pickup was effective.