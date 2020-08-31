WHEATFIELD — Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department (WVFD) recently received donations from Wheatfield Grain Company and Casey's General Store to help purchase a Gear Extractor. This piece of equipment will wash the firefighter's gear to rid it from the dirt and carcinogens from fires and other calls.
WVFD also was the recipient from Jasper County REMC's Operation Round-Up Grant in the 2nd Quarter of 2020. This grant was for the department to purchase 15 Nomex hoods, which protect the firefighter’s head and neck from fire. This will give over half of WVFD's firefighters a second hood. This way they can have one on standby while they clean and sanitize their hoods after a fire.
Fire Chief Mark Ratliff states, "With these donations, we can make our fire department safer for all of our members. WVFD is extremely grateful for the generous community that we serve."