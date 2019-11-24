WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Town Council met for its monthly meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, in front of a capacity crowd in the meeting room at the Wheatfield Town Hall. Missing member Jeff Moolenaar, Dean Stalbaum called the brief meeting to order.
Janice Moore advised that all was good at the cemetery and in the parks. She reminded all of the upcoming Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony,which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, beginning at 5 p.m. The Chamber of Commerce will be providing ham and bean soup, hot chocolate and coffee, with those attending, asked to bring something to share. Children can have their picture taken with Santa and the tree will be lighted at 6 p.m. sharp. The event, as in prior years, will take place in Centennial Park and donation for the food pantry will also be accepted.
In sewer and street issues, two lift stations with extensive damage are in the process of being repaired and the snow plows have already been put to use and are geared up for the next snowfall.
Approval of the minutes from the Oct. 17 were tabled, but claims and payroll were both approved by Stalbaum and Moore. There was no police report nor a police commisioner’s report due to the absences of Town Marshal Dave Schaetzel and Moolenaar.
In Planning and BZA, it was announced that three new permits were obtained and five inspections completed. Work on the new Dollar General is coming along and a Family Dollar Store is in the planning stages.
In old business, it was announced that the survey on the retention pond had been completed.
In new business, the town salary ordinance for the 2020 calendar year was read and approved. Also approved were usage of the Town Hall on Dec. 14 from 11 – 1:30 by the girl scouts and at 5 p.m. open the same day by the Democratic Party of Wheatfield, as well as on Dec. 3 for the Edward Jones Holiday Dinner.
Additionally, Clerk Treasurer Deborah Norberg requested permission to sign herself and the newly elected board members, who were in attendance, for the NEO Regional Training to be held in Munster on Dec. 3. The cost is just $99 per person and, according to Norberg, would allow the incoming board members to get a start on their new positions. They would still attend the “boot camp” for newly elected officials after they are sworn in. This was approved by the board.
Under citizen comments, Chamber of Commerce President Andy Boersma advised that work on the heater for Centennial Park’s restrooms was completed and that they were also looking into insulating part of the building.
A patron also requested further action regarding semi trucks and trailers parking in the turn lane on State Road 10 so that the drivers can go into Casey’s. Stalbaum advised Town Attorney Luis Vallejo is looking into signage and the town marshal will be advised on a course of action to curtail the action. Additionally, the town will be contacting the State for advice and possible enforcement by the State Police.
The meeting was closed approximately one-half hour after being called to order.